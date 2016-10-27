Legal relief bound to strengthen Yeddyurappa within BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa’s acquittal by a special CBI court is also bound to strengthen his position within the party.

The charges of showing favour to mining companies in return of gratification were among the highlights of the Lokayukta report on illegal mining, following which Mr. Yeddyurappa quit abruptly as Chief Minister in 2011.

Mr. Yeddyurappa, who had subsequently quit the BJP itself, returned to the party fold to become its State president.

However, despite being formally declared by the party’s national president as its chief ministerial candidate, there were always strong doubts even within the party cadre on whether legal hurdles would allow him to become the Chief Minister if the party comes to power after the 2018 Assembly elections.

Wednesday’s acquittal, party insiders said, had sent a clear signal to the BJP cadre that there may not be any major legal obstacles for Mr. Yeddyurappa.

Though a few other cases against him are pending before the State agencies, party leaders are confident of facing them “politically”. The legal relief is expected to give him complete authority over the party organisation at a crucial juncture when it is about to launch preparations for the Assembly elections.

Style of functioning

At the same time, several senior leaders in the BJP are wondering if the acquittal would make Mr. Yeddyurappa more “aggressive and unilateral” when it comes to making decisions related to the party organisation, as already a section of the leaders has publicly expressed dissatisfaction over his style of functioning and accused him of failing to make collective decisions.

“Any aggressive posture by him within the party would further deepen the differences within the organisation, making the matters complicated for him,” a senior leader said.

I had to face trouble for the last five years owing to political conspiracy. The CBI court’s verdict has now removed the concerns of party workers.

B.S. Yeddyurappa, BJP State president