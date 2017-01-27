Karnataka HC issues warrant against Mallya in contempt case

The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a bailable warrant against liquor baron Vijay Mallya after he failed to appear before it in connection with a contempt of court case initiated against him for allegedly breaching an undertaking given to the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) in 2013 during the proceedings on banks’ plea for recovering dues from Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Jayant M. Patel and Justice Aravind Kumar, passed the order during the hearing of the contempt of court petition filed in 2014 by the banks accusing Mr. Mallya of pledging huge number of shares in violation of an “oral undertaking” before the DRT “for not to transfer, alienate or otherwise to dealt with his assets.”

The Bench issued warrant, returnable by February 17 and bailable on executing a bond for ₹1 lakh, as Mr. Mallya failed to personally appear before the court despite his counsel communicating the court’s two orders in this regard.

When the counsel representing banks pointed out that Mr. Mallya was not in India and wanted to place before the court the procedures required to be followed to secure an accused who had left the country, the Bench said it would go step by step while pointing out Mr. Mallya’s address was in Bengaluru as per the court records and there were no material to show that he was not in India though it was reported in the media that he had left India.

Meanwhile, a PTI report from New Delhi said Mr. Mallya claimed ‘innocence’ in the alleged funds diversion related to Kingfisher Airlines, saying nothing had come out finally against him from a court.

“Till this minute, there is no final judicial determination on what KFA owes to banks and what I may owe in my personal capacity after trial,” Mr. Mallya tweeted.

In a series of tweets, he raised concerns over the media coverage of the recent developments and said his “innocence prevails” till he is proven guilty by any court.