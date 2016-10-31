IIMB summer placements from November 7

Consulting, financial services and e-commerce firms are expected to participate in the Summer Internship Placements (SIP) of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) from November 7.

The summer internship placements are a part of the curriculum for the first-year students of IIMB’s Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGP). A total of 407 students from the 2016-18 batch will be participating for selections to a two-month internship in April and May, an IIMB release stated.

Ganesh Prabhu, chairperson, Career Development Services (CDS), IIMB, was quoted in the release as saying: “The two-month summer internship has been appreciated by companies visiting the campus as it provides necessary professional exposure, making our graduates ideal candidates for taking up a range of challenging managerial roles.”

“Many organisations use the SIP for an in-depth assessment of our students and often extend Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) to their summer interns,” said Sapna Agarwal, Head of Career Development Services, IIMB, adding that every year, approximately 150 PPOs are made to interning students in roles such as Management Consulting, Investment Banking, Sales and Marketing, Product Management and Supply Chain Management.

The second batch of IIM-Visakhapatnam, comprising 54 students, will also be participating on the IIMB campus as IIMB is mentoring IIM-Visakhapatnam for all activities. The summer internship interviews for the 2016-18 batch will be followed by the final placement interviews for the PGP batch of 2015-17, comprising nearly 410 students from IIMB, in the next few months.

