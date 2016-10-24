Bengaluru

History-sheeter hacked to death

An armed gang hacked a 37-year-old history-sheeter to death at Subramanyapura on Sunday.

The deceased, Ganesh, was returning home from work when a group of armed men chased him near Jamboo Savari Dinne and hacked him to death.

According to the police, Ganesh, who had several criminal cases against him, was working as a cable operator and a real estate agent at Subramanyapura.

He was arrested in 2008 in a murder case and was out on bail.

The police suspect the murder could be because of gang rivalry.

