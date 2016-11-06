By-election for Lakkasandra ward

Bengaluru: Byelection to the Lakkasandra ward in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike council will be held on November 20, a release said. The by-election was necessiated by the death of councillor Mahesh Babu in a accident on July 17.

Mr. Babu and two others died in an accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. A car coming from the opposite direction hit the median and then their car.

A BBMP release stated that November 9 is the last day for filing of nominations and candidature cannot be withdrawn after November 12.