Body of youth surfaces 50 m away from where actors had drowned

The body of 27-year-old Yellaiah, who had gone missing near T.G. Halli reservoir on Tuesday, surfaced 50 m away from the spot where the two actors Anil Kumar and Uday had drowned.

Deputy Commander (Operations) of National Disaster Response Force Pradeep K.K. said that Yellaiah, a farmer from Doddamannu Gudde village near Ramanagar had come along with his friends to witness the rescue operation on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Pradeep, Yellaiah tried to swim in the reservoir to avoid a bee attack and went missing. His family filed a missing complaint with the police suspecting that he might have drowned. The police sought the help of National Disaster Response Force and Fire and Emergency service personnel to track him.

The Taverekere police shifted the body for post-mortem and summoned his friends who had accompanied him for questioning, to ascertain if they was any foul play.