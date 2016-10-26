Basaveshwara Nagar police arrest gang of robbers

The Basaveshwara Nagar police have arrested a gang of five persons, which has over 19 criminal cases against it.

The police have also recovered valuables worth Rs. 10 lakh from the arrested.

The accused identified as Yallappa (26), Rajesh (27), Harsha (22), Narasimha (22) and Sumanth (20) are associates of Slum Bharath, a rowdy from Rajagopal Nagar.

The accused are known to target people at night and rob them of valuables.

According to the police, they are also ruthless. They had allegedly chopped the hand of a man to rob his gold ring. The accused had confronted the victim near Doddaballapura while he was on his way home from work and demanded to part with the gold ring. Though the victim tried to remove it, it did not come out. Enraged by this, the accused chopped of his hand and made away with the gold ring, which would have fetched them a few thousand rupees.

The police have also arrested Vishwanath, a pawn broker from Laggere, who was taking the robbed property from the accused.

The accused have been arrested and a car they robbed seized. They have been remanded to judicial custody.