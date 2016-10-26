Bengaluru

Basaveshwara Nagar police arrest gang of robbers

The Basaveshwara Nagar police have arrested a gang of five persons, which has over 19 criminal cases against it.

The police have also recovered valuables worth Rs. 10 lakh from the arrested.

The accused identified as Yallappa (26), Rajesh (27), Harsha (22), Narasimha (22) and Sumanth (20) are associates of Slum Bharath, a rowdy from Rajagopal Nagar.

The accused are known to target people at night and rob them of valuables.

According to the police, they are also ruthless. They had allegedly chopped the hand of a man to rob his gold ring. The accused had confronted the victim near Doddaballapura while he was on his way home from work and demanded to part with the gold ring. Though the victim tried to remove it, it did not come out. Enraged by this, the accused chopped of his hand and made away with the gold ring, which would have fetched them a few thousand rupees.

The police have also arrested Vishwanath, a pawn broker from Laggere, who was taking the robbed property from the accused.

The accused have been arrested and a car they robbed seized. They have been remanded to judicial custody.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 28, 2020 10:48:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Basaveshwara-Nagar-police-arrest-gang-of-robbers/article16082345.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY