Alliance University students stage protest

Students of the controversy-hit Alliance University launched a protest on Monday after they found on their return to the college, that classes were yet to resume as per schedule.

The students said they were being made to sit through only one or two hours of classes taken by “inexperienced lecturers” who have replaced former faculty members.

“We had holidays throughout the month of October. We have been getting conflicting e-mails about classes reopening. We are almost at the end of the semester and haven’t had any proper classes so far,” a third semester student said.

Catch-22

A worried parent said it was a Catch-22 situation for the students who were stuck owing to the family feud as it was in the middle of the academic year, which implied that leaving the college would result in the loss of one year.

However, Madhukar G. Angur, Founder-Chancellor, claimed classes have been going on since November 2 in all disciplines: law, engineering and business management. Blaming the confusion on the old official e-mail id being compromised, he said the management was trying to reach out to old faculty members as per the demand of the students.

Government intervention

Sudhir G. Angur, Chancellor, was unavailable for comment. However, Registrar Mishra said that legally, they were the real stakeholders, and were waiting for government intervention to facilitate resumption of academic activities.