Alliance University students stage protest

Students of the controversy-hit Alliance University launched a protest on Monday after they found on their return to the college, that classes were yet to resume as per schedule.
The students said they were being made to sit through only one or two hours of classes taken by “inexperienced lecturers” who have replaced former faculty members.
“We had holidays throughout the month of October. We have been getting conflicting e-mails about classes reopening. We are almost at the end of the semester and haven’t had any proper classes so far,” a third semester student said.
Catch-22
A worried parent said it was a Catch-22 situation for the students who were stuck owing to the family feud as it was in the middle of the academic year, which implied that leaving the college would result in the loss of one year.
However, Madhukar G. Angur, Founder-Chancellor, claimed classes have been going on since November 2 in all disciplines: law, engineering and business management. Blaming the confusion on the old official e-mail id being compromised, he said the management was trying to reach out to old faculty members as per the demand of the students.
Government intervention
Sudhir G. Angur, Chancellor, was unavailable for comment. However, Registrar Mishra said that legally, they were the real stakeholders, and were waiting for government intervention to facilitate resumption of academic activities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor