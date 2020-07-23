99 students undergo quarantine in IIMB campus

Ninety-five of the 99 students from the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIMB), who had returned to the campus, for a range of reasons, including lack of internet connectivity in their hometowns, have completed the required 14-day quarantine on campus. The remaining four will complete the process in due course.

Responding to The Hindu on email, IIMB’s Dean (Administration) M.S. Narasimhan said the students came from different cities. None of them have any health concerns or symptoms, including the four who are in quarantine.

“IIMB has followed all health and safety protocols to the letter. The students were quarantined in two different hostels within the campus. All entry points were blocked. They were supplied all meals and snacks by the institute by contactless delivery mode. Their temperature was recorded every day. The Students Affairs Council (SAC) has co-ordinated the quarantine process with the IIMB administration. The Resident Campus Doctor is in touch with the students regularly on video calls,” he said.

The one-year MBA students were allowed into the campus to complete their quarantine before moving to their apartments. This was because the apartment association claimed their quarantine facilities were inadequate.

“The association agreed to IIMB’s proposal that the institute would provide transit accommodation to the students and help them complete the quarantine requirements,” Prof. Narasimhan said.

He added that second-year MBA students and doctoral students are staying on campus. “All students, irrespective of their location, will take the classes online until government regulations permit us to start regular classes.”