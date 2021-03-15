934 COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on March 14

Karnataka is once again inching closer to the thousand per day mark, with 934 new COVID-19 positive cases reported on Sunday. This is the second consecutive day that the case load crossed 900 in March.
On Saturday, 921 people tested positive for the virus. The total number of positive cases in the State stands at 9.6 lakh.
A bulk of the positive cases (628) were reported in Bengaluru Urban district. Three people, all from Bengaluru Urban, succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the death toll to 12,390. Of the total 8,364 active cases in the State, 125 patients are in intensive care units.
As many as 73,108 COVID-19 tests were conducted across Karnataka. The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.27%, while the case fatality rate was 0.32%.
Meanwhile on Sunday, a total of 11,021 people were vaccinated. This includes first and second doses for healthcare workers and frontline workers as well first dose for people above 60 years, and those in the 45-60 age group with co-morbidities.
With this, cumulatively as many as 13.65 lakh people were vaccinated up to March 14. No severe or serious adverse effects following immunisation were reported.
