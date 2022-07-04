90% of adult population vaccinated: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said over 90% of the adult population in Karnataka has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

He tweeted: "Under the seasoned guidance of PM Narendra Modi, over 90% of adult population has been fully vaccinated. Thanks to all the health workers for this landmark achievement, made possible by the support of fellow countrymen".

So far, 11, 22,74,502 beneficiaries in the State have received their vaccination shots.

A total of 749 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported on Monday, taking the State’s total active cases to 6,474. The Test Positivity Rate for the day was 4.16%.