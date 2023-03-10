HamberMenu
75 police officials felicitated in Bengaluru on International Women’s Day

DCP (Southeast division) C.K. Baba says the women officers have a dual role, at home and office, and they motivate others by joining the service and being role models

March 10, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of police helping a visually challenged women cross the road, in Bengaluru.

A file photo of police helping a visually challenged women cross the road, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Seventy-five police officials of the Southeast division were felicitated for good performance at the DCP’s office in Bengaluru on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.

A cake was cut, and the gathering was treated to an enthralling performance by stand-up comedian and techie Sonu Venugopal.

International Women’s Day - Bengaluru police
The personnel of Southeast division were treated to a performance by stand-up comedian and techie Sonu Venugopal on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2023.

DCP (Southeast division) C.K. Baba gave a pep talk to motivate the officials to do better. He also asked the station house in-charge of all the 14 stations in his division to honour the officials who could not attend the programme.

The women officers have a dual role, at home and office, and they motivate others by joining the service and being role models, Mr. Baba said.

