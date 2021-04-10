6,955 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on April 10

The daily test positivity rate croses 7%

Karnataka’s daily test positivity shot up to 7.04% with 6,955 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday. Of these, 4,384 cases are from Bengaluru Urban district. The total number of cases has now touched 10,55,040.

With 36 deaths, the toll rose to 12,849. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. The day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.51%.

As many as 3,350 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 9,80,519. Of the remaining 61,653 active patients, 405 are being monitored in ICUs.

Vaccination

The State has vaccinated 57,60,576 people so far. This includes 5,71,311 healthcare workers and 2,50,013 frontline workers who have taken the first dose of vaccination. As many as 3,55,118 healthcare workers and 1,01,084 frontline workers have taken the second dose.

As many as 27,01,220 senior citizens have been vaccinated in the State since March 1 when the second phase was rolled out. That apart, 16,84,158 persons above 45 years have been vaccinated so far.

State Health Commissioner K.V. Trilok Chandra said Karnataka has a stock of 12 lakh vaccine doses as of now. “We are waiting for more stock, and are prepared to carry out the ‘Tika (vaccination) Utsav’ from April 11 to 14. We have been covering an average of 2.5 lakh beneficiaries every day, and we will keep up the momentum,” he said.