6 constables arrested for exam fraud

They were impersonating candidates in a written examination

Six police personnel serving across the State were arrested for allegedly impersonating candidates during the KSRP/IRB Special Constable examination, which was held on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev Patil said that constables Nagappa Pavedeppa and Mallikarjuna Babalannavar were caught at two different centres in the West division. “They had applied for leave from their posts to come to Bengaluru for the examination. The candidates they were impersonating had booked rooms for them in a hotel at Gandhinagar,” he said.

The other four constables were caught at centres in the South and East divisions. The impersonators were arrested following a scrutiny by invigilators.

“We have taken the accused into custody,” said a senior police officer.

The written examination was held in 36 centres across the State on Sunday to fill 17,940 posts of constables.