6 constables arrested for exam fraud

Six police personnel serving across the State were arrested for allegedly impersonating candidates during the KSRP/IRB Special Constable examination, which was held on Sunday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev Patil said that constables Nagappa Pavedeppa and Mallikarjuna Babalannavar were caught at two different centres in the West division. “They had applied for leave from their posts to come to Bengaluru for the examination. The candidates they were impersonating had booked rooms for them in a hotel at Gandhinagar,” he said.
The other four constables were caught at centres in the South and East divisions. The impersonators were arrested following a scrutiny by invigilators.
“We have taken the accused into custody,” said a senior police officer.
The written examination was held in 36 centres across the State on Sunday to fill 17,940 posts of constables.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath