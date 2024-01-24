GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Lit fest
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Lit fest
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

575 police personnel, 100 CCTV cameras for R-Day in Bengaluru

The main celebration will be organised at Manekshaw Parade Ground on January 26

January 24, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
NCC cadets take part in the rehearsal for Republic Day 2024 celebrations, at Manekshaw Parade Ground, in Bengaluru, on January 24, 2024.

NCC cadets take part in the rehearsal for Republic Day 2024 celebrations, at Manekshaw Parade Ground, in Bengaluru, on January 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

The Karnataka government deployed over 575 police personnel and installed 100 surveillance cameras across Bengaluru, including at Manekshaw Parade Ground, ahead of Republic Day on January 26.

Addressing a press meet, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said the police are fully prepared to ensure a peaceful R-Day. For the past 15 days, security measures are being implemented in Bengaluru. Security personnel have been deployed in many sensitive areas and State intelligence is keeping a watch on every activity, he said.

Talking about the R-Day parade, he said 30 platoons will be participating in the march, including army, air force, CRPF, KSRP, NCC, Scouts & Guides, Home Guards, and Excise. This year, a squad from the Kerala State Police will be participating in the parade.

Dedicated parking slots will be established near the ground for the public, and those wish to attend the event are advised to arrive early. Visitors will not be allowed to carry water bottles, match box, lighter, cigarette, black cloth, and plastic covers.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said this year, five gates have been set up as against four. The general public should enter the ground through the 5th gate while the 4th gate is meant for VIPs. He said 1,500 children will be participating in the cultural event.

Traffic diversions in Bengaluru

Traffic will be diverted from 8.30 A.M to 10.30 A.M from BRV junction to Kamaraj Road junction (both directions) on Cubbon Road.

Vehicles coming from Infantry road towards Manipal Centre should move on Infantry Road - Safina Plaza – left turn - Main Guard Cross Road -Alice Circle - Dispensary Road - Kamaraja Road & Dickenson Road junction - right turn - K.R. Road & Cubbon Road junction - left turn - Cubbon Road onwards to Manipal Centre junction.

Vehicle coming from Manipal junction towards BRV junction on Cubbon Road are prohibited near Manipal Centre. These vehicles will take right turn near Webbs junction, and move on M.G. Road – Mayo Hall junction - Arts & Crafts junction - Anil Kumble Circle - right turn - BRV junction, and proceed towards Central Street..

Vehicle coming from Anil Kumble Circle towards Cubbon Road will go straight on Central Street junction - right turn - Infantry Road - Safina Plaza - left turn - Main Guard Cross Road - Alice Circle - Dispensary Road - Kamaraja Road and Dickenson road junction - right turn - K.R. Road junction - left turn - and Cubbon Road onwards to Manipal Centre junction.

No parking zones

Central Street, from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar bus stand.

Cubbon Road, from C.T.O. Circle to K.R. Road and Cubbon Road Junction.

M.G. Road, from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle (both sides).

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.