575 police personnel, 100 CCTV cameras for R-Day in Bengaluru

January 24, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government deployed over 575 police personnel and installed 100 surveillance cameras across Bengaluru, including at Manekshaw Parade Ground, ahead of Republic Day on January 26.

Addressing a press meet, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said the police are fully prepared to ensure a peaceful R-Day. For the past 15 days, security measures are being implemented in Bengaluru. Security personnel have been deployed in many sensitive areas and State intelligence is keeping a watch on every activity, he said.

Talking about the R-Day parade, he said 30 platoons will be participating in the march, including army, air force, CRPF, KSRP, NCC, Scouts & Guides, Home Guards, and Excise. This year, a squad from the Kerala State Police will be participating in the parade.

Dedicated parking slots will be established near the ground for the public, and those wish to attend the event are advised to arrive early. Visitors will not be allowed to carry water bottles, match box, lighter, cigarette, black cloth, and plastic covers.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said this year, five gates have been set up as against four. The general public should enter the ground through the 5th gate while the 4th gate is meant for VIPs. He said 1,500 children will be participating in the cultural event.

Traffic diversions in Bengaluru

Traffic will be diverted from 8.30 A.M to 10.30 A.M from BRV junction to Kamaraj Road junction (both directions) on Cubbon Road.

Vehicles coming from Infantry road towards Manipal Centre should move on Infantry Road - Safina Plaza – left turn - Main Guard Cross Road -Alice Circle - Dispensary Road - Kamaraja Road & Dickenson Road junction - right turn - K.R. Road & Cubbon Road junction - left turn - Cubbon Road onwards to Manipal Centre junction.

Vehicle coming from Manipal junction towards BRV junction on Cubbon Road are prohibited near Manipal Centre. These vehicles will take right turn near Webbs junction, and move on M.G. Road – Mayo Hall junction - Arts & Crafts junction - Anil Kumble Circle - right turn - BRV junction, and proceed towards Central Street..

Vehicle coming from Anil Kumble Circle towards Cubbon Road will go straight on Central Street junction - right turn - Infantry Road - Safina Plaza - left turn - Main Guard Cross Road - Alice Circle - Dispensary Road - Kamaraja Road and Dickenson road junction - right turn - K.R. Road junction - left turn - and Cubbon Road onwards to Manipal Centre junction.

No parking zones

Central Street, from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar bus stand.

Cubbon Road, from C.T.O. Circle to K.R. Road and Cubbon Road Junction.

M.G. Road, from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle (both sides).