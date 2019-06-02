50 bikes seized in drive against drag racing

In a night-long drive, the north division police seized 50 motorcycles that were allegedly being used by youth for drag racing and performing stunts such as wheelie on the service road off the airport road in Hebbal on Saturday. Sara Fathima, DCP traffic (north) who supervised the drive, said several teams patrolled the area and rounded up bikers, some of whom were minors.
As many as 30 bikers abandoned their two-wheelers and fled when they saw the police. “We have seized the bikes and are sending notice to their owners to appear before the jurisdictional police,” said a senior police officer, adding that they would be booked under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act even if they gave their vehicles to others knowingly or otherwise.
