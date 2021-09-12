50-bed KSRTC COVID-19 children’s hospital opened at Jayanagar

A two-storey hospital built by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in 1990-91 at Jayanagar has been converted into a children’s COVID-19 hospital.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, the hospital, with a built up area of 3,792 sqm, will have 50 beds.

A release said the hospital has been renovated at a total cost of ₹99 lakh, where ₹35 lakh was sanctioned from the MP’s grant by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and ₹66 lakh was sanctioned by the Karnatata State Disaster Management Fund.

“The hospital has its own oxygen room and a 24x7 generator facility. The hospital also has earmarked space for its laboratory. Paytm, the Embassy Group, the Yahoo Employees Foundation, and the Round Table India Trust have also contributed equipment required for the hospital. Mahindra & Mahindra has donated three ambulances (with oxygen) under their Corporate Social Responsibility,” the release added.