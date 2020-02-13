40% progress on road-cum-rail flyover

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has made 40% progress on the ambitious road-cum-metro rail flyover on the 3.2 km stretch between Ragigudda, J.P. Nagar and Central Silk Board on Marenahalli Road as part of the Bommasandra to R.V. Road line of Phase 2 of Namma Metro. This includes the erection of 2.5 km of metro rail spans and 0.8 km of road level central spine spans.

In a press release issued on Thursday, BMRCL announced that it had successfully completed launching and fixing the wings to the first spans of road-level flyover, and making a 20-metre wide road section. It marks the beginning of the most important and complex activity of fixing the wings to the spine of the road-level flyover.

This is the first such flyover being constructed in the city. The ₹330 crore flyover has a four-lane flyover at a height of eight metres above the ground, and a metro corridor at a height of 16 metres above the ground. The four-lane flyover and six lanes at grade level below the flyover) – three lanes on each side – is expected to decongest the stretch.

Suspension of services

BMRCL has announced that metro train services on the Green Line between R.V. Road and Yelachenahalli stations will be suspended on Sunday. This is to enable taking up the drawing of 33 kV power cables from the Yelachenahalli receiving sub-station to Yelachenahalli station and beyond for powering the Reach 4 extension line from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura station.

Train services will be available between Nagasandra and R.V. Road stations. Normal train services between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli stations will be restored on Monday from 5 a.m., the release said and added that train services will run as usual on the Purple Line.