Bengaluru

3D printing technology facility at Airport City at KIA

A 3D printing technology facility will come up at Airport City that is currently under development by the Bengaluru Airport City Ltd. (BACL), a subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). A press release from the BIAL stated that it has entered into an agreement with Peekay Group. The new facility will house a production centre as well as experience zone to learn 3D printing and ideate innovative solutions.

The BACL was founded to develop Airport City on the Kempegowda International Airport campus. It will have mixed use developments consisting of business parks, health district, retailing dining and entertainment villages, concert arena and others.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2021 2:49:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/3d-printing-technology-facility-at-airport-city-at-kia/article36146835.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY