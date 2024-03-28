GIFT a SubscriptionGift
29 IIMB students got global offers this year:

March 28, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
IIMB said that 516 eligible students have accepted offers at 163 firms. 

IIMB said that 516 eligible students have accepted offers at 163 firms.  | Photo Credit: file photo

A record 29 students of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) of the PGP-BA and PGP 2024 batch have got global offers this year.

The highest number of students have been placed abroad with Infosys Consulting (seven), followed by Strategy & Middle East (six), Jindal Shadeed (five), TransformationX (three), EY Parthenon Singapore (two), JP Morgan Chase London (two), Health City Cayman Islands (two), Fast Retailing, Japan (one) and Landmark Group, Middle East (one).

A statement released by IIMB on Thursday said that 516 eligible students have accepted offers at 163 firms and in the placement week which ended recently, 503 students were placed, while 13 were placed in a subsequent rolling placement process. The highest offers were by consulting firms and a record number of offers by Accenture. The median annual salary stands at ₹32.5 lakh, the release added.

Speaking about the placements, Ganesh N. Prabhu, Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIMB, said: “In a difficult placement year, we are immensely grateful to Accenture as they reposed confidence in IIMB students by making a record of 58 offers across its three units -Global Networks, India Markets Unit and Data & AI.”

Consulting firms made the most offers with 218, while offers in finance, banking and investments were 81. IT firms and e-commerce firms made 49 offers each. Manufacturing and infrastructure firms made 36 offers, conglomerates made 30 offers, consumer goods and retail firms made 28 offers. Also, analytics and AI firms made 13 offers and healthcare related firms made 12 offers, the release added.

Karnataka / bengaluru

