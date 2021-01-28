2.84 lakh inoculated in State so far

On day 13, Bidar recorded the highest coverage at 78%

A total of 2,84,385 healthcare workers of the targeted 5,42,041 have been vaccinated in the State so far. On Friday, the 13th day after vaccination began on January 16, the State achieved a coverage of 44% with 18,230 of the day’s targeted 41,634 coming forward to take the jab.

While Bidar recorded the highest with 78% coverage, Ramanagaram recorded the lowest coverage with 12%. Vaccination was not held in five districts –Yadgir, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Chitradurga, and Chickaballapur. Only four districts - Bidar, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi – recorded coverage of 50% and above. In BBMP limits, 44% coverage was recorded on Thursday.

According to the media bulletin released by the Health Department, a total of 420 adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported in the State so far. Except nine, all of them were minor AEFI. As many as nine minor AEFI were reported on Thursday. Among the 420, 24 required hospitalisation. While 15 of them are still in hospital, the rest have recovered, officials said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka continued to lead with the highest number of healthcare workers getting vaccinated compared to other States. While Uttar Pradesh followed Karnataka with 2,77,608 beneficiaries getting vaccinated there, Rajasthan and and Maharashtra vaccinated 2,44,204 and 2,18,030 beneficiaries respectively, according to a PIB release.

550 cases, 2 deaths

The State on Thursday reported 550 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,37,933. With two deaths, the toll rose to 12,209. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 644 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 9,19,503. Of the remaining 6,202 active patients, 150 are being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.83%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.36%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 311 cases taking its tally to 3,98,147. With both the deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,385. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 3,932. As many as 66,061 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 60,944 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,68,16,459.