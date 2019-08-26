260 projects miss deadline, seek extension from KRERA

Failing to adhere to self-set deadlines, 260 builders have approached the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA) seeking extension for completion of projects.

Though the number of projects that have got approval to extend their completion date is far smaller, homebuyers are raising questions over whether there is any guarantee that these projects will not be further delayed.

KRERA Chairman M.R. Kamble said of the 260 applications received, only 17 have been given the go-ahead. Applications of 90 projects are under the final stage of processing, and 170 have been deemed incomplete or clarifications have been sought from them, he said.

However, homebuyers say only a spot inspection will ensure there is no misuse of rules. M.S. Shankar from the Forum for People’s Collective Efforts said according to the RERA Act, the date committed by the developer/promoter at the time of seeking registration under RERA can be extended by the authority on an application made by the promoter owing to “force majeure” such as war, flood, drought, fire, cyclone, earthquake or any other calamity caused by nature, affecting the regular development of the real estate project.

The Act also says KRERA may, in “reasonable circumstances”, without default on part of the promoter and based on the facts of each case, extend the registration granted to a project not exceeding one year.

Registration expired

Mr. Shankar also pointed out that 779 projects have passed the one-year period, and their registration has expired and not extended. Yet, there are projects — some from well-known developers — that continue construction and marketing unofficially despite their RERA registration having expired, he said.

“It is ridiculous to warn the public to not deal with RERA registration-expired projects. What is the sanctity for RERA registration then? What is the guarantee it won’t be delayed again?” he asked.

The forum is now pressing for the need to appoint technical officers for making on-the-spot inspections of real estate projects with RERA registration.

“Many ongoing projects whose RERA registration has expired, and those that have applied for extension in the date for completion, have to be physically inspected. The decision on renewal of registration of projects, which are not completed as per the dates committed by the builders, must be taken by RERA authorities based on the physical spot inspection report of technical officers,” he said.

‘Approval after probe’

However, Mr. Kamble said extension is permitted only after case-by-case investigation.

“There are certain parameters that are being followed. Only after getting all the required information is extension being given. In cases where projects are delayed, notices are being sent,” he said.