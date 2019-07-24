26-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting intern

A 26-year-old employee of a private firm was arrested by the Mico Layout police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman, and later abandoning her on a deserted road on June 10.

The woman had come to the city for an internship as part of her academic curriculum and was staying in a paying guest accommodation.

In her complaint, the woman said that she met the accused, Nabeel, who worked in the company where she was interning. On June 10, Nabeel took her on a drive in his car on the road to the airport. The accused stopped at an isolated place and sexually assaulted her, she alleged, adding that she was later abandoned on a deserted stretch around 9 p.m. by the accused, who sped away.

The woman returned to her PG and called her parents to narrate her ordeal.

She returned to her native place after filing a complaint with the Banaswadi police on Sunday. Based on the complaint, the police, with the help of the Mico Layout police, arrested the accused on Monday. The accused has been charged with rape and taken into custody.