2 history-sheeters shot at, arrested

The Soladevanahalli police opened fire at two people accused of attempt to murder after they allegedly attacked police personnel in a bid to escape near Jalahalli on Sunday morning.
The two accused are Arun Kumar, a resident of Nagashettyhalli, and Bharath alias Babu, a resident of Doddaballapur. According to sources, both the accused have cases against them in various police stations.
According to the police, Bharath, along with his associates, had allegedly taken up a contract of ₹10 lakh and was paid ₹1 lakh as advance to eliminate Rajashekar, a resident of Hessarghatta, by his brother-in-law Srinivas over a property dispute.
Rajashekar was attacked by a group of five to six people on July 23 and a case was registered at the Soladevanahalli police station. “Their plan to kill him failed. They had planned to attack him again,” a senior police official said.
Based on a tip-off, when the police went to arrest the accused near Jalahalli, the two allegedly tried to escape after attacking the personnel.
“The accused tried attacking our officers and staff. In self-defence and to arrest the accused, three rounds were fired. One in the air and one each at the legs of the two accused,” a senior police official said and added that other accused were also arrested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath