Bengaluru also in the grip of other viral ailments

November 03, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

While the Zika scare has further raised concerns about rampant mosquito breeding, Bengaluru has also been under the grip of other viral ailments such as fever, upper respiratory tract infections, and seasonal influenza for the last two-three months.

Rise in dengue

Dengue, which is also spread through the bite of Aedes aegypti mosquito, has been on a steady rise with the State reporting 12,626 cases and nine deaths this year. Of these, 6,599 cases and four deaths are from Bengaluru alone. The number of dengue cases shot up from around 5,000 in July to 12,626 as of November 2, according to data from the State Health Department.

Doctors said they are seeing at least 10-15 patients with lower and upper respiratory tract infections, viral fever, and other related ailments apart from seven to eight dengue cases daily. Most of them are reporting complaints of sore throat, fever, runny nose, cough, allergic bronchitis, asthma, and middle ear infections. A drastic drop in platelet count is seen in those who report dengue symptoms.

Children affected

Chikkanarasa Reddy, professor of paediatrics at Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, said he is seeing over 70 children every day at the hospital with high grade fever, cold, cough, vomiting and diarrhea. “The trend has been the same since the last three months,” he said.

Parimala V. Thirumalesh , senior consultant (Neonatology and Paediatrics) at Aster CMI Hospital, said there has been a considerable rise in Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, and influenza cases over the past two months. While the number of influenza cases has increased by 50%, over 12 RSV cases are reported every week, he said.

“The risk of viral infections is high among toddlers and school-going children, premature babies, babies with congenital heart and/or lung disease, and those with low immunity. Senior citizens and adults with heart-related illnesses, asthma, and leukemia are also at high risk,” the doctor said.

Prevalent over two-three months

Subrata Das, Senior Consultant (Internal Medicine and Diabetology) at Sakra World Hospital, said there he has been noticing a surge in Influenza A and Influenza B viral infections. Additionally, symptoms resembling viral diarrhea, such as those caused by the rotavirus, have become more prevalent over the past two-three months, he said.

“These infections typically manifest with fever and body pain lasting two-three days, followed by cold and cough persisting for around three-four weeks after the fever subsides,” he said.

Most viral infections subside on their own within seven days, however in severe cases, the infection may last longer necessitating hospitalisation. People should consult their physician if symptoms persist for over a week, the doctors added.