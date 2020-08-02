168 Indians land in Bengaluru from Amsterdam

Early on Sunday morning, as many as 168 people who were stranded in the Netherlands and other European countries landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from Amsterdam.
They were among the 269 Indians who flew back into the country in SpiceJet’s maiden long-haul charter flight from Amsterdam. The flight arrived at KIA at 8.58 a.m. and proceeded to Hyderabad with the remaining 101 passengers, said SpiceJet in a press release.
Ambassador of India to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony, in a video message, said, “Happy that the first ever SpiceJet flight to Bengaluru and Hyderabad from Amsterdam has reached safely. Passengers have gone on in other connecting flights to other destinations as well,” he said, pointing out that it was the first budget airline to operate from Europe during the pandemic.
In a video message, one passenger thanked the Indian Embassy, various South Indian associations, and SpiceJet for repatriating them. “There were many people who were stranded, including the elderly, pregnant women, those rendered jobless, and those under financial crisis. This was a massive evacuation exercise and it is now our responsibility to take care of ourselves after landing in Bengaluru,” he said.
Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said the maiden long-haul flight from Amsterdam was a historic moment for the airline. “We hope to do many more such flights in the coming days,” he said in the release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath