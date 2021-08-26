Bengaluru

1,224 new cases, 22 deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,224 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,42,250. Bengaluru Urban reported 309 cases and three deaths on Wednesday.

With 22 deaths, the toll rose to 37,206. This is apart from 22 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,668 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 28,85,700. The State now has 19,318 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.62%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.79%.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2021 4:30:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/1224-new-cases-22-deaths/article36110123.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY