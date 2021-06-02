Bengaluru

10 vials of Amphotericin B missing from locker at Victoria Hospital

A packet of Amphotericin-B injection. File photo for representation   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Ten vials of Amphotericin B, used to treat the deadly fungal infection Mucormycosis, were reportedly stolen from the locker of Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on May 30.

In the police complaint filed on May 31, Dr. Srinivas Ramakrishna V, Resident Medical Officer of Victoria Hospital, said the vials were stored in a locker on the seventh floor of the Master Plan Building. The stock had been verified by two doctors and the staff.

The keys were then kept at the table of the nursing station. The theft came to light when the next shift doctor checked the stock.

The police have issued a notice to all the doctors and staff on duty to appear for questioning.


Comments
