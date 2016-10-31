... and the award turns 50

It is the 50th year of the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award. Though the Mysore State comprising Kannada-speaking territories came into existence on November 1, 1956 the tradition of conferring the award — considered to be the second highest civilian honour for persons of eminence for their contribution to their respective fields — began in 1966. Except on two occasions, once during the Vishwa Kannada Sammelan held in Mysuru in 1985 and Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in 2008, the award ceremony has been held in Ravindra Kalakshetra, which is the icon of Kannada and culture in the State. While 10 eminent persons, including Dr. M.C. Modi, who claimed to have performed a record half-a-million eye surgeries, were selected for the award in 1966, the number did not change for the next decade. However, this was increased to 21 in 1973. The number even crossed three digits in the later years. The S. Bangarappa regime had chosen 175 awardees and the Dharam Singh government had chosen 176. But at that time, the cash component was just Rs. 10,000, which was increased to Rs. 1 lakh in 2008. As many as 92 personalities were chosen for the award in 2008 during B.S. Yeddyurappa’s tenure as the Chief Minister. The number even reached 162 in 2010 during Mr. Yeddyurappa’s tenure. In the last 50 years, awards were not conferred for various reasons, including natural calamities.