YSRCP, TDP, JSP, Left parties join hands in struggle against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

January 30, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Thousands of steel workers, displaced persons, their families and the general public gathered at the Trishna Grounds as part of the ‘Visakha Ukku Praja Garjana’, organised under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC), at Ukkunagaram on Monday evening.

Leaders of all political parties, barring the BJP, attended the meeting and extended their support to the agitation being organised by the steel workers, under the banner of VUPPC for over two years now. The leaders underlined the need to protect Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), which was established after long-drawn struggles and sacrifices by 32 persons.

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath announced total support to the agitation, being organised by the VUPPC, on behalf of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government. The prolonged agitation has made the Centre think twice before going ahead with the strategic sale of the plant, he said, calling for united struggles against privatisation of the plant, which he said was established after several struggles.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be made to revoke the decision on strategic sale of VSP only when all the 52 MPs protested in Parliament and obtained a firm commitment from him.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao spoke on the need for united struggles for protection of the plant. CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao said that VSP was responsible for placing Gajuwaka mandal in the top position in the State in GDP.

Former Minister Konathala Ramakrishna alleged that 10 industrialists were ruling the country and said it was high time to oppose the anti-people policies of the Modi government. He alleged that coal linkage was being cut to push the plant into the red.

Former Joint Director of CBI V.V. Lakshminarayana said that 8,000 jobs were given to the dependents of displaced persons in VSP but 8,000 more R-card holders have not been given jobs to this day. With the Centre disowning its responsibility, it was high time that the people questioned it collectively, he said.

JSP PAC member Kona Tata Rao expressed the support of the party to the agitation and said, “Though we are in alliance with the BJP, we are committed to the protection of the plant. We stand for Telugu Atma Gauravam.”

MLA T. Nagireddy, YSRCP north Andhra in-charge Y.V. Subba Reddy, TDP leader and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, VUPPC leaders D. Adinarayana and Mantri Rajasekhar were among those who participated.