YSRCP in-charge for Visakhapatnam MP seat, Botcha Jhansi begins political campaign on a grand note

YSR Congess Party in-charge for Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency Botcha Jhansi began her political campaign for the coming elections, here on Saturday.

After making first public appearance in the city, ever since the party high command announced her as the YSRCP Vizag in-charge for MP seat, she offered prayers at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple in Burujupeta of One Town. She was accompanied by IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, corporators of the YSRCP, apart from her family members.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Jhansi said that while Vizianagaram district is her maternal home, Visakhapatnam is her paternal home, where she was brought up and completed her education. She said that she is very well aware of this region. Even earlier, when she was MP from Bobbili, she had spoke about the issues pertaining to this region.

“The State is seeing a lot of development in the education, health and employment creation. Being given an opportunity to a BC woman like me, I would represent public issues of this region. I would also strive for the development of the region and ensure all the funds from the Centre are granted to this region,” she said.

Expressing confidence that the YSRCP will win the coming elections, Ms Jhansi, wife of Education Minister and senior YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana, said that people are favouring the YSRCP which had balanced development and welfare. She said that she had sought blessings of the deity for the party as well as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the ensuing elections.

Mr. Amarnath said that people will support Ms. Jhansi, who has experience of working as an MP from North Andhra region.

Meanwhile, Ms. Jhansi took part in ‘Gadapa Gadapa Ki Mana Prabhutvam’ campaign along with the YSRCP East constituency candidate M.V.V. Satyanarayana at Ward No. 28, here in the evening. She conducted a door-to-door campaign and sought votes for the YSRCP in the coming elections.