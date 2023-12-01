HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP corporators given priority at GVMC meetings in Visakhapatnam, alleges TDP

‘Issues raised or the demands made by the TDP corporators are neglected’

December 01, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA & Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao conducted a meeting with the party corporators at the party office here on Friday. During the meeting, the TDP leaders discussed about the council meeting scheduled to be held on December 6.

Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao said that Mayor G. Hari venkata Kumari should treat all the corporators in a transparent manner. He alleged that YSRCP corporators were being given the most priority at the council meetings, while the issues raised or the demands made by the TDP corporators were neglected.

During the meeting, the corporators informed Mr. Srinivasa Rao that while works worth crores were being sanctioned to the wards of YSRCP corporators, the GVMC officials claim that they do not have funds to take up works in wards represented by the TDP corporators. They also complained that even the officials are in favour of the YSRCP corporators and leaders, which is unfortunate.

Deputy floor leader Gandham Srinivasa Rao, Corporators B Jagannadham, P Srinivasa Rao, S Rajasekhar, B Ramana and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.