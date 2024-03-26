YSRCP announces Budi Mutyala Naidu as candidate for Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat, his daughter for Madugula Assembly seat

March 26, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) officially announced the name of its candidate for the Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister and Madugula MLA Budi Mutyala Naidu has been announced as the party’s candidate for the Lok Sabha seat. This apart, Naidu’s daughter E. Anuradha has also been announced as the candidate for the Madugula Assembly segment, which falls under the Anakapalli Lok Sabha segment in Anakapalli district.

Ms. Anuradha is presently K. Kotapadu ZPTC member and Anakapalli district president of YSRCP women’s wing.

The YSRCP has kept the announcement of candidate for Anakapalli LS constituency in pending till the rival party announces its candidate. When the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance announced the name of C.M. Ramesh (BJP) for the Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat recently, the YSRCP on Tuesday announced Mr. Mutyala Naidu as its candidate.

“The party chose Mr. Naidu for some reasons. One is that he belongs to Koppula Velama, a prominent and major BC-D community in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. He is a native of Anakapalli district. The rival candidate Mr. Ramesh’s caste is also Velama and he is a non-local (from Kadapa),” said a YSRCP leader.

The YSRCP is not interested in renominating sitting MP B.V. Satyavathi mainly because of the tough competition, the party sources said.