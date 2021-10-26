Youth booked on charge of raping a minor girl

The district police registered a rape case against a 21-year-old youth for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at Nathavaram in the Visakhapatnam district.

According to Sub-Inspector of Nathavaram police station, Sekharam, the youth, who resides in the same area, is studying B.Tech.

According to the police, the accused was allegedly involved in a physical relationship with the victim, which led to pregnancy and subsequent delivery of a baby boy.

When the issue of pregnancy had come to light a few months ago, the youth had allegedly promised to marry the girl. But later he allegedly started ignoring her, the SI said.

The family members of the girl lodged a complaint with the police on Monday night.

Based on the complaint, the Nathavaram police have registered cases under various sections and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation is on.