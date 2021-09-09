Youth attacked with knife

A 23-year-old youth was reportedly attacked with a knife by a person at Nallaregulapalem village under Sabbavaram police station limits in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday night.

Circle Inspector of Sabbavaram police station Chandrasekhar said that the family of K. Lakshmi, residing in the village, has installed a CCTV camera outside their house for security purpose. An auto-rickshaw driver Venkata Apparao lives in the same street. Two days ago, some miscreants had allegedly stolen a tyre of the auto-rickshaw belonging to Apparao, while it was parked before his house.

On Tuesday morning, Apparao reportedly asked Lakshmi’s son Madhu Varma(23) to show footage of the CCTV cameras. However, the youth refused to do so. At around 9.30 p.m., Apparao came to Ms. Lakshmi's house in an inebriated condition and allegedly attacked Madhu Varma with a knife. Madhu Varma was shifted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam. Police said that the youth received serious injuries on ribs, hands and in the back

Based on the complaint from Ms. Lakshmi, the Sabbavaram police have registered a case and have launched a manhunt for the accused.