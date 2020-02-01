Visakhapatnam

Yoga camp for weight reduction from February 3

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness, Andhra University, will be conducting a two-week special yoga camp for weight reduction and yoga therapy for neck and back pains, said Head of the department K. Ramesh Babu. The camp will begin from February 3, and timings for the camp will be from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mr. Ramesh Babu said that different types of yogic methods such as Asanas, Pranayama, Suddhikriyas like Sankhaprakshalana will be taught. He also said that dietary guidelines will be also given by dietician. For further details, the interested may contact office of the Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Beach Road, on mobile numbers 8008486999 / 7989478081.

