World has recognised India’s capabilities: Jaishankar

Indians abroad all praise for Modi’s foreign policy, says External Affairs Minister

Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar has said that the outlook of Indians settled abroad towards India has changed. They opine that India under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undergone a tremendous social change in the last eight years.

He was speaking at a meeting organised on Eight Years of India’s Foreign Policy, here on Sunday night.

Mr. Jaishankar said that Indians abroad were all praise for the foreign policy of Mr. Modi. The world had suspected whether India would be able to deal with the COVID-19 situation. The apprehensions of the world were proved wrong when 138 crore eligible people were all vaccinated and India had effectively dealt with the pandemic.

India won the appreciation of the world in COVID-19 management. Indian vaccines were exported to the Caribbean and South American nations. “India is the only nation which is able to successfully bring back all its citizens from the war-torn Ukraine. Other countries had followed us in this regard,” he said.

During the pandemic, free food grains were supplied to the poor. The free food programme was continuing till date under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.

The Union Minister said that Mr. Modi had proved that India could protect its borders under all weather conditions and irrespective of the capabilities of enemies.

International Yoga Day had been converted into an annual event and many nations were observing the day based on the movement of the sun in their respective countries. On the whole, the world had recognised India’s capabilities. In the past, issuance of the passport was an ordeal. Today it was being issued in a week. He said that ‘people-centric’ foreign policy was being followed.

Replying to the queries from the delegates, Mr. Jaishankar opined that it was wrong on the part of foreign nations to talk on the internal issues of India. “When others level allegations on the country, we are bound to condemn them and put the issue in the right perspective,” he said.