Visakhapatnam

Workbooks prepared for students of municipal schools

Students have to go through textbooks and answer questions in them

Following the blueprint worked out by the Education Department, workbooks have been prepared for the students of municipal schools in GVMC, closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown followed by summer holidays.

Though the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan has been conducting online and smart classes, students of municipal high schools are not in a position to make use of them as nearly 50% of them don’t have laptops or smartphones.

To overcome this, workbooks are prepared under a programme named ‘Abhyasa.’

The workbooks contain questions with space provided for writing answers with short answer questions and bits are included — all for 100 marks. Students have to go through the textbooks and answer them.

The books will be sent to students via teachers, ward education secretary and volunteer.

They will be collected after two, three days and after valuation students are advised on phone.

The first set of workbooks have been distributed to students of Class X.

The exercise through workbooks will continue in phases till the examinations are conducted.

Under the ‘Abhyasa,’ 2,121 boys and girls studying in 27 high schools with 1128 in Telugu medium and 993 in English medium are being covered.

