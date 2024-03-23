GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women officers of U.S. Navy interact with NCC women cadets at Andhra University

The programme was held as part of ‘Tiger Triumph’, the largest bilateral military exercise between India and the United States

March 23, 2024 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
American Naval officer with NCC women cadets at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

American Naval officer with NCC women cadets at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Women officers of U.S. Navy were greeted by the National Cadet Corps on the Andhra University campus here on Friday. This was part of a series of interactions between local students and U.S. service members for the ‘Tiger Triumph’ military exercises this week.

The US navy officers participated in planting a sapling, painting a ‘US-India Together’ mural, and interacting with female NCC cadets. The commanding officer of the USS Somerset, Captain Michel Brandt, and the Commander of Troops of the Marine Expeditionary Unit, Lt. Colonel Lindsay Mathwick, both senior women officers in Tiger Triumph, spoke about the importance of women’s leadership and service in the navy.

Captain Michel Brandt said that working on a ship is not impossible. “Yes, like any other job, sailors face some challenges, including non-stop journeys for days together and staying away from their home country and family are other challenges. However, this job will give great satisfaction, and we all enjoy this profession.”

Tiger Triumph is the largest bilateral military exercise between India and the United States, focused on readiness to deliver effective joint disaster assistance and humanitarian relief in the region between March 18 and 30. The first Tiger Triumph took place in Visakhapatnam in 2019.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.