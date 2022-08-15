Woman found murdered in an under-construction building in Visakhapatnam district

Special Correspondent August 15, 2022 20:56 IST

This was the second murder in the last one week in that area

A woman was found murdered in an under-construction building in Nagamali layout in Sujatha Nagar in Pendurthi mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Monday. The woman has been identified as A. Lakshmi (45), the wife of a watchman in an under-construction building. As per the initial investigation, she was hit on the head with some object and she suffered severe head injuries. She was a native of Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district. This was the second murder in the last one week in that area. About a week back a watchman and his wife, were killed in an under-construction building. As per sources, a suspect has been taken into custody and investigation is on.



