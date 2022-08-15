Woman found murdered in an under-construction building in Visakhapatnam district
This was the second murder in the last one week in that area
A woman was found murdered in an under-construction building in Nagamali layout in Sujatha Nagar in Pendurthi mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Monday.
The woman has been identified as A. Lakshmi (45), the wife of a watchman in an under-construction building. As per the initial investigation, she was hit on the head with some object and she suffered severe head injuries.
She was a native of Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district.
This was the second murder in the last one week in that area. About a week back a watchman and his wife, were killed in an under-construction building.
As per sources, a suspect has been taken into custody and investigation is on.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.