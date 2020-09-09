With seven more deaths, toll crosses the 300-mark

The COVID-19 death toll crossed the 300-mark in the district after seven more persons succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The toll stands at 306 on Wednesday.
The last 100 deaths were reported within a period of 19 days. On August 21, the death toll crossed the 200-mark in the district. As per the health updates, 200 deaths were reported in the last 37 days. The district reported 414 new cases on Wednesday taking the cumulative tally to 42,744.
On the brighter note, 469 persons, who were undergoing treatment in various COVID-19 hospitals, COVID-19 care centres and under home quarantine, have been discharged or recovered from the virus on Wednesday.
The total number of active cases as on Wednesday is 5,587 and the discharged are 36,851.
Slight relief
According to the COVID-19 bulletins, in the last one week (from September 3 to 9) the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district is 3,920. Maximum number of cases reported in a day during this period was 765 only.
In the same time period last month, (from August 3 to 9) the total number of cases reported was 6,346. However, health officials say that it is too early to confirm that the COVID-19 curve is on the decline.
According to COVID-19 Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, among the 717 clusters in the district, 116 are very active, 52 active and 549 are dormant. Already 192 clusters were denotified.
