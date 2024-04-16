With a revenue of ₹453.24 crore in 2023-24, Visakhapatnam district RTA tops Andhra Pradesh

April 16, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Visakhapatnam district, has achieved the highest revenue collection in the State in the financial year 2023-24. The Visakhapatnam district RTA earned ₹453.24 crore in 2023-24 and achieved 64.11% of the revenue target for the year.

In a statement on Tuesday, Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said that in addition to collection of taxes under various heads, organisation of special drives from time-to-time to recover the tax dues and imposition of penalties for violations, also helped in improving revenue collections.

The revenue collected included quarterly taxes ₹86.05 crore, life tax ₹314.27 crore, fee ₹22.24 crore, service charges ₹5.56 crore and special drives ₹25.11 crore. The revenue collection in the last financial year was ₹418.82 crore.