With 218 new cases, tally crosses 55,000-mark

The COVID-19 cumulative tally crossed the 55,000-mark with 218 new cases being reported from the district in the last 24 hours, according to the COVID-19 bulletin, issued by the district administration on Friday.
The new cases took the tally to 55,205.
The death toll also rose to 466, with one more person, succumbing to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
As many as 183 persons, who were undergoing treatment, have been recovered.
As on Friday, the total number of active cases and recoveries was 2,306 and 52,433 respectively.
Out of 318 clusters in the district, nine are very active, 16 are active and 293 are dormant.
As many as 627 clusters in the district have already been de-notified.
