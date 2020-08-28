With 1,096 new cases, district tally inches closer to the 35,000-mark

Coronavirus claimed six more lives and 1,096 persons tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours, in Visakhapatnam district, as per the COVID-19 bulletin, released on Friday evening. This takes the district tally to 34,818 and the death toll to 243 since the pandemic broke out. As per the bulletin, active cases are 6,007. With 549 fresh discharges on Friday, the total number of discharged/recovered persons is 28,568 as on Friday.
This is for the fifth time, the district has reported more than 1,000 cases in one day this month and second time in the last three days. Of the total 34,818 cases, as many as 23,641 cases, which is about 67%, were reported in August alone.
The death toll in August crossed 150-mark with six more persons succumbing to the virus on Friday. Out of the total 243 deaths, as many as 152 persons died this month. The total number of deaths till July 31 was 91, including 86 in July. According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V. Sudhakar, the very active and active clusters are 49 and 65 respectively. The number of dormant clusters is 624. Already 171 clusters were denotified by the District Collector.
