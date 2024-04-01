Weekend special trains from Vizag to various destinations extended till June

April 01, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The East Coast Railway on Monday announced the extension of weekly special trains from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, Tirupati, Bengaluru and Kurnool, to cater to the summer rush, up until June.

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad

Train no. 08579 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. from April 3 to June 26 to reach Secunderabad the next day at 9.05 a.m. In the return direction, train no. 08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 7.40 p.m. from April 4 to June 27 to arrive in Visakhapatnam the next day at 9.15 a.m.

These trains will have halts at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru, Gudivda, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda. These trains will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, and Second class cum luggage/disabled coaches-2.

Visakhapatnam-Tirupati

Train no. 08583 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 7 p.m. from April 1 to June 24 to reach Tirupati the next day at 9.15 a.m. In the return direction, train no. 08584 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Tirupati at 9.55 p.m. on Tuesdays from April 2 to June 25 to arrive in Visakhapatnam the next day at 10.15 a.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta. These trains will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-4, Second class cum luggage/disabled coaches-1, Generator Motor car-1 (LHB coaches).

Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru

Train no. 08543 Visakhapatnam-SMV Bangalore weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 3:55 p.m. from April 7 to June 30 to reach SMV Bangalore the next day at 12:30 p.m. In the return direction, train no. 08544 SMV Bangalore-Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave SMV Bangalore at 3.50 p.m. on Mondays from April 8 to July 1 to arrive in Visakhapatnam the next day at 1.30 p.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet, and Krishnarajapuram. These trains will have: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Visakhapatnam-Kurnool City

Train no. 08585 Visakhapatnam-Kurnool City special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.35 p.m. on Tuesdays from April 2 to June 25 to reach Kurnool City the next day at 1.25 p.m. In the return direction, train no. 08586 Kurnool City–Visakhapatnam special train will leave Kurnool City at 3.30 p.m. on Wednesdays from April 3 to June 26 to arrive in Visakhapatnam the next day at 9.50 a.m.

These trains will have halts at Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthi Road and Gadwal. These trains will have 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6 and Second class cum luggage/disabled coaches-2.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi appealed to the travelling public to make use of the special train services.