Week-long art camp on water theme begins in Visakhapatnam

October 28, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

An art camp to create a body of works centred around the theme of water and specific to the coast of Visakhapatnam was launched at Hotel Novotel here on Saturday. The week-long camp is being organised by Vishwa Samudra Group in association with Seher, an organisation promoting Indian performing and visual arts, ahead of the 25th Congress of the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) scheduled to be held here from November 2.

The camp, which will conclude on November 2, has brought together 20 reputable artists from across India, including Visakhapatnam artists V. Ramesh, Uma Vegesina, A. Raja Ramesh, Mrudula Kunatharaju and Jyotsna Mandapaka.

The objective of the camp is to document the artists’ unique perspectives on waterbodies in the region and promote water sustainability and tourism. The camp will bring the spotlight on the beauty of Visakhapatnam, weaving together the rich artistic and cultural traditions of the region.

The artworks created during the camp will be displayed in an exhibition at the 25th Congress of the ICID and the 7th International Executive Council meeting of the ICID to be held in the city from November 2 to 8.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, senior members of the ICID and government officials will visit the exhibition.