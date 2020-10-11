Visakhapatnam

Webinar on water resource management

A one-day international webinar on “Challenges and Strategies Towards Sustainable Water Resource Management in Visakhapatnam District” was held at Andhra University on Saturday.

The webinar was jointly organised by the Department of Economics and the Department of Geo-Engineering, Andhra University and United Nations University Institute for the Advanced Study of Sustainability (UNU-IAS).

About ten resource persons who have vast experience in water resources presented their views on this theme. More than 300 delegates from 12 countries, including Japan, the USA, U.K, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Tunisia, had registered.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2020 12:58:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/webinar-on-water-resource-management/article32824294.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY