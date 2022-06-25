Waterlogged roads, potholes continue to trouble commuters in Visakhapatnam

Drains overflow even if it rains for a few minutes, say people in several areas

Commuters dangerously ply close to an open drain near Allipuram in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Locals complain that the drain overflows on road during rains creating trouble. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Waterlogged roads and potholes continue to create problems for commuters in Visakhapatnam. The recent rains have once again exposed the chinks in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s (GVMC) preparedness for the monsoon season. Just a spell of rain and most of the city roads get waterlogged putting motorists in a great inconvenience.

Commuters at Chavulamadum, Allipuram, India Priyadarshini Stadium Road, Poorna Market, Daba Gardens, Akkayyapalem, most of the parts of Gajuwaka and Pedagantyada express displeasure over waterlogging. They complain that the roads get waterlogged as the drains overflow even if it rains for a few minutes and they are forced to drive through water stagnated roads. The problem has been continuing since a long time, they allege. They also urge the GVMC for timely clearing of debris in the geddas.

Solid waste

“A lot of solid waste is directly dumped into the drains here, especially by vegetable sellers, and this goes unchecked and the small geddas are not cleared properly. When it rains, the drains overflow. The GVMC must take strict action against those dumping wastes including used coconut pieces, water bottles and household wastes,” said Sai Ram, a resident of Poorna Market area.

In some areas, pedestrians, especially college-going students, have been facing problems due to overflowing of drains while crossing the roads or reaching nearest bus stops.

Unauthorised constructions

Several citizens point out encroachments and unauthorised constructions are blocking drains. A resident of Allipuram, Vasu, said that these days, with the ban on single-use plastic, the drains are maintained better. But unauthorised shops set on footpaths and other encroachments are blocking drains, he said.

sixty-three areas under the GVMC limits had witnessed severe waterlogging, with residents being shifted to rehabilitation centres during the rains which were caused under the influence of Cyclone Gulab during September 2021. Many people underwent an ordeal as rainwater entered homes, damaging furniture, books and kitchen essentials. They said that the inundation was due to encroachments and illegal constructions.

The ongoing development works in several areas are also creating additional woes to the public. P Sai Kiran, well known as ‘Vizag Weatherman’ a resident of Tunglam, said that in their colony, some roads which were dug were not repaired properly on time. So, when it rains, the commuters are facing inconvenience. “Recently, two motorists had skided in our area,” he added.

‘Clean all geddas’

Reacting to the complaints, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari on Thursday strictly instructed the officials to ensure time-to-time cleaning of all geddas keeping in view the rains since the last couple of weeks. Reminding the officials that non cleaning of geddas may lead to inundation of low-lying areas in the city, she asked them to make sure solid wastes are not dumped into the drains causing blockages.