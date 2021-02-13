Waste-to-energy plant will be inaugurated in March: Botcha

‘Kapuluppada is being developed as biggest waste management park’

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Botcha Satyanarayana announced that the waste-to-energy recycling plant being set up at Kapuluppada in the city will be inaugurated next month. He said that Kapulupada is being developed as biggest waste management park with several recycling plants being set up as part of solid waste management.

He attended Gaurav Human Excellence Awards programme organised by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) as a chief guest, at Gurajada Kalakshetram here on Friday.

The Municipal Minister also recalled the achievements of the GVMC in the Swachh Survekshan survey recently and how the civic body has improved its Garbage Free City (GFC) ratings.

Morale booster

He said that ward secretaries and ward volunteers have been playing a crucial role to maintain hygienic atmosphere in their localities.

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao said that honouring sanitary workers, citizens, establishments and citizens with awards will definitely give a morale boost to them.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana recalled the journey of Visakhapatnam in following guidelines of Swachh Bharat Mission over the years right from constructing toilets to the needy five to six years ago to encouraging home composting techniques among the citizens. People have been very cooperative, she said. The Ministers distributed household dustbins at the programme. Swachh Vizag short film was also released on the occasion. Various city-based NGOs, hospitals, hotels, schools and clubs were given Gaurav awards by the Ministers. Swachh Bharat brand ambassadors former Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju, former Acharya Nagarjuna University V-C Balamohan Das, K.S.R. Murthy from Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (APFERWAS), Shirin Rehman from Chaitanya Sravanthi, and several others were present.