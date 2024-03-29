GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Waltair Railway Division in Visakhapatnam creates record in freight loading in 2023-24 financial year

March 29, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Waltair Railway Division of East Coast Railway crossed the magical figure of 75 million tonnes (MT) of freight loading on March 26, according to an official release here on Friday.

It touched the highest ever loading of 75.64 MT, surpassing its last fiscal year’s loading of 69.6 MT, the release added.

A record 22.88 MT was mainly iron ore, loaded in the Kottavalasa – Kirandul line, and it was 22.4% higher than last year. The ore of 20.66 MT was loaded at Vizag Port and 17.75 MT at Adani Gangavaram Port. Visakhapatnam Steel Plant contributed 4.19 MT which is 16.7% higher than last year.

Commodity-wise, coal and coke had a major chunk at 25.29 MT, followed by iron ore at 22.53 MT, Bauxite at 5.52 MT, Alumina 3.77 MT, Iron and Steel at 3.02 MT.

Loading of other goods such as slag, caustic soda, gypsum, and container traffic increased by 23.7% by contributing 12.30 MT.

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad said, “The achievements are a historic milestone for our division. We have reached ₹10,000 crore mark in the current fiscal.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.