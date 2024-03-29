Waltair Railway Division in Visakhapatnam creates record in freight loading in 2023-24 financial year

March 29, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Waltair Railway Division of East Coast Railway crossed the magical figure of 75 million tonnes (MT) of freight loading on March 26, according to an official release here on Friday.

It touched the highest ever loading of 75.64 MT, surpassing its last fiscal year’s loading of 69.6 MT, the release added.

A record 22.88 MT was mainly iron ore, loaded in the Kottavalasa – Kirandul line, and it was 22.4% higher than last year. The ore of 20.66 MT was loaded at Vizag Port and 17.75 MT at Adani Gangavaram Port. Visakhapatnam Steel Plant contributed 4.19 MT which is 16.7% higher than last year.

Commodity-wise, coal and coke had a major chunk at 25.29 MT, followed by iron ore at 22.53 MT, Bauxite at 5.52 MT, Alumina 3.77 MT, Iron and Steel at 3.02 MT.

Loading of other goods such as slag, caustic soda, gypsum, and container traffic increased by 23.7% by contributing 12.30 MT.

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad said, “The achievements are a historic milestone for our division. We have reached ₹10,000 crore mark in the current fiscal.”